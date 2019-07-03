Bikes worth more than £6,000 stolen from Peebles

Mountain bikes worth more than £6,000 have been stolen from a property in Dukehaugh, Peebles.

They were taken between 11pm on Saturday, June 29, and 10am the next day.

The bikes were a silver Radon Swoop 9.0 soft tail with black and yellow detail and a Rockshox Lyric fork; a blue Whyte 604 Compact hardtail with white detail, black lettering and XM 30 black and white fork; a blue Cannondale trigger bike with orange and black writing; and a silver On One 45650 B soft tail with yellow writing, black Rockshox fork and a silver seat post.

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 1577 of June, 30.