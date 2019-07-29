Bikes worth £7,500 stolen from Melrose

Police are appealing for information after bikes worth over £7,500 were stolen from Melrose last night.

A Santa Cruz Hightower mountain bike and a Vitus Vitesse road bike were taken from a property in Weirhill Place between 10pm on Sunday, July 28 and 7am on Monday, July 29.

The medium-sized Santa Cruz Hightower CC mountain bike (pictured) is light blue and red in colour with a gold chain, gold gears, size 2.4-Maxxis tyres and Renthal handlebars.

The Vitus Vitesse road bike is blue and black colour, with a medium size frame and Michelin tyres.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “If you have heard or seen anything suspicious please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 0696 of July 29.

“Alternatively If you have any information about this, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.”