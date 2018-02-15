Berwick man threatened to kill his wife

A 37-year-old man has admitted threatening to kill his wife during a domestic dispute at a house in Duns.

Piotr Laczynski – now living at West End Place in Berwick – pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on November 12.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told Jedburgh Sheriff Court said that the accused’s previous convictions for drinking and driving suggested there was an issue with alcohol and that background reports would be advantageous.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick agreed and said he had advised his client of that prospect.

Lacznski was released on bail with the special condition not to enter Brierybauk in Duns or contact his wife or sister.

Sheriff Peter Paterson called for a Criminal Justice Social Work Report and a Restriction of Liberty assessment to be prepared and deferred sentence until March 19.