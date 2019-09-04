Berwick 43-year-old given supervision order for shouting racist abuse at Coldstream pub barman

A 43-year-old man involved in a disturbance in a Coldstream pub has been given a 12-month community payback order.

John Turnbull, of Tweed Street, Berwick, Northumberland, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in the Newcastle Arms Hotel on June 24.

He admitted shouting and swearing, brandishing a bar stool and making offensive, threatening and racial comments.

Turnbull pleaded guilty to a second charge of assaulting a barman by striking him with a bar stool and punching him to the body.

Fiona Hamilton, prosecuting, told Jedburgh Sheriff Court that Turnbull entered the pub at around 8pm with another man and they were described as being “loud and brash”.

She said: “He tried to order a couple of drinks and was refused service.

“He became irate and began to shout. He said to the man comments such as ‘go home, you are not welcome in this country’ and ‘what do you know, you’re from f****** Spain?’”

The fiscal said that Turnbull threw a bar stool at him and punched him to the body but did not cause him any injuries.

When cautioned and charged, Turnbull told police he was not a racist, adding: “I am sorry. It is not like me.”

Turnbull’s court order involves 12 months’ supervision with alcohol treatment.