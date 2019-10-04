Behave yourself, sheriff tells Kelso woman, 42, involved in row with pensioner

A 42-year-old woman has been ordered to behave herself for the next six months after admitting getting involved in a struggle with a pensioner, resulting in him falling to the ground and breaking his glasses.

Karen Weatherhead pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on a bus in Kelso and in the town’s Inchmyre on May 1.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told that an argument started between Weatherhead and the 67-year-old man while they were travelling through on board a bus.

That dispute continued after they both alighted from the bus and there was then a struggle, resulting in the man falling over.

Sheriff Colin Dunipace told Weatherhead, of Inchmyre in Kelso: “Whatever the background is between the pair of you, this was unacceptable behaviour.”

Sentence was deferred at Jedburgh Sheriff Court until March 30 next year.