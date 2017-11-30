Bank staff foil bogus workmen’s attempt to rob elderly Innerleithen woman

The sharp actions of bank staff in Peebles thwarted the nefarious attempts of three bogus workmen to bully an Innerleithen pensioner out of a large sum of money.

Police are appealing for the public’s help as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident, which took place at around 1.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, November 29) when three men attended a house in Innerleithen, claiming that the property required extensive repairs to the roof and guttering.

They quoted the resident, a woman in her 70s, a four-figure sum, then offered her a discount to go ahead with the sale before demanding the money upfront.

She has handed over a three-figure sum of cash and the crooks offered to drive her to the bank to withdraw the rest of the money.

The woman attended the bank in Peebles herself to withdraw this, at which point staff became concerned and contacted police.

The first suspect is described as being around 30 years old, of heavier build, with dark hair, a beard/facial hair and was wearing dark clothing.

The second suspect is described as around 30 years old, 5ft 10ins tall, slim but well-built, with black wavy hair, and wearing a black jacket and black overalls with orange detail on the bottom of each leg.

The third suspect is described as in his thirties, 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall, with fair hair, and was wearing a green body warmer.

They are believed to have been travelling in a blue transit-type flatbed truck which had no front number plate, an aluminium roof ladder which was angled over the cab and a yellow band on the flatbed.

Community Inspector Tony Hodges said: “This was a despicable incident which saw three men try to intimidate a woman into handing over her money for bogus repairs.

“Thanks to the bank’s vigilance, these men were unable to get any further money, however, our enquiries continue to identify them and we’re appealing for anyone who may have seem them in the area, or who recognises their descriptions or that of the vehicle, to come forward.

“As always, we’d continue to urge people to be vigilant with unexpected callers. Never accept an offer made by a workman who attends your property unexpectedly and call Police Scotland on 101 to report suspicious behaviour.”

Those with information about this incident are asked to contact Galashiels CID via 101, quoting incident number 1845 of November 29, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.