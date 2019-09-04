Attempt to drown sorrows leads to Galashiels chef being fined £550

Trying to drown his sorrows led to fines totalling £550 being imposed on a 26-year-old man at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Lee Burrell pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person fear or alarm at his home in Langlee Drive in Galashiels during the early hours of July 3 and in a police vehicle.

The 26-year-old chef also admitted breaking a light covering in the common stair of his home, failing to give the identity of the driver of a vehicle and failing to co-operate with a breath test.

Defence lawyer Stephanie Clinkscale said her client was upset about his uncle being ill and had gone out to a pub and drunk too much.

She added that he was upset about being wrongly accused of driving a vehicle and, due to that misunderstanding, initially refused to co-operate with a breath test, although he did agree to one soon after.

In addition to fines of £550, to be paid at £20 per week, Burrell had his driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.