Attacked man with bottle

A Hawick teenager who struck another male over the head with a bottle has been ordered to carry out 90 hours unpaid work at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Nineteen-year-old Jack Rowan pleaded guilty to carrying out the assault during the early hours of July 28 after a drinking session at a friend’s home in Hawick.

The court was told an argument developed when Rowan and his partner tried to leave and she could not find her shoe.

During a struggle he picked up a wine bottle and struck his victim over the head with a bottle showering him in glass.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said it was a serious offence, but told the first offence the community pay back order was an alternative to a fine.