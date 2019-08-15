Arrest warrant issued after 28-year-old fails to show up for sentencing over knife incident in Hawick

A warrant has been granted for the arrest of a poultry worker after he failed to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court for sentence.

Marius Paun, 28, had previously appeared from custody at the Selkirk court and pleaded guilty to being in possession of two knives during an incident in Hawick’s Mansfield Crescent last month.

Sentence had been deferred for background reports to be prepared on Paun, a Romanian national living at Teviotdale Court in Hawick, but he failed to show up, so a warrant was granted by sheriff David Clapham for his arrest.