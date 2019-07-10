Arrest made following attempted robbery and assault in Hawick

A man has been arrested and charged following a reported assault of a 33-year-old woman in Hawick at the weekend.

The alleged assault and attempted robbery took place near to the Burns Club in Albert Road on Sunday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in the Borders have arrested and charged a 35-year-old man in connection with the attempted robbery and assault of a 33-year-old woman in the Albert Road area of Hawick on Sunday, July 7.

“The man was due to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, July 8.”