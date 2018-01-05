Armed robber told ‘complete court order - or go to jail’

An armed robber has admitted breaching a community payback order and been warned that he faces being put behind bars if he does so again.

Marques Monro appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the order by failing to turn up at meetings.

The 20-year-old had been given the community-based sentence after holding up Innerleithen’s Caddon Court Mini Market convenience store with a knife in May 2016.

He assaulted a female employee by brandishing a knife, attempted to rob her of a holdall containing cigarettes and robbed her of a bottle of alcohol.

The court was told that social work authorities in Nottinghamshire in England had cancelled the order due to Monro’s non-compliance.

Sheriff Kevin Drummond told Monro, of Highbury Road, Nottingham, he had been convicted of a very serious matter worthy of a jail sentence.

He warned him that if he did not comply with the order there would be a “high likelihood” he would be jailed.

Sentence was deferred on the breach offence for a fresh criminal justice social work report to be compiled.

The case will recall at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, February 5.