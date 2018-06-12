Armed man targets Hawick bakery in attempted robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Hawick yesterday.

The incident happened around 3.30am on Tuesday June, 12 at a bakery on the Howegate.

Staff were working within when a man entered in possession of a knife and demanded food.

He was refused and left the store towards the High Street.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the suspect and anyone who recognises his description is asked to come forward.

He is described as white, mid-twenties, 5ft 11ins tall with a medium build and wearing a blue Lacoste tracksuit and light blue gloves.

Inspector Kevin Harris from Hawick Police Station said: “While no one within the bakery was injured, this was a frightening experience and we are pursuing various lines of local inquiry to identify the male responsible.

“If you were within the Howegate area during the early hours of Tuesday morning and saw anything suspicious, or if you have any information that can assist with our ongoing inquiries then please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can call Hawick Police Station on 101 quoting incident number 361 of the June 12, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.