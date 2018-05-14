Appeal for witnesses after tree is set alight in Kelso garden

Police are appealing for witnesses after a tree was set on fire in a Kelso garden on Thursday, May 10.

The incident happened at about 8pm, when a tree within the garden of a property in Forestfield, Kelso, was maliciously set alight, causing extensive damage to the tree.

A police spokesperson said: “Anybody who was in the Forestfield area of Kelso at the time and may have seen or heard anything suspicious, please contact Kelso Police station on 101 quoting incident number 3697 of May 10.

“Alternatively, please contact crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.”