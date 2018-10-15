Appeal for witnesses after Galashiels man goes missing

Borders police attempting to trace a man reported missing from Galashiels, are appealing for the public’s help.

Steven Lumsden, 39, was last seen in the Dean Street area in the town, at around 10.50pm on Sunday, October 14.

Since then, he has failed to return home or make contact with anyone, and concern is growing for his welfare.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall, of slim build with short brown hair. He has a tribal tattoo on his left bicep and a rabbit tattoo on his right shoulder.

It’s thought he may be wearing blue jeans and a dark-coloured hooded top, however he may have changed his clothing.

Officers say they believe that Steven might have travelled to the Old Tweed Bridge area in a white Audi A3 and have conducted search activity near the River Tweed along with Tweed Valley Search and Rescue.

Sergeant Stephen Granger from Galashiels Police Station said: “We’re eager to trace Steven’s whereabouts as soon as possible and would ask anyone who may have seen, or spoken to him, to come forward.

“I would ask any walkers who may have seen a man matching Steven’s description in the Galashiels area last night or this morning, or anyone who can help us trace his current whereabouts, to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Equally, I would appeal to Steven, if he sees this appeal, to get in touch with police or family to let us know that he is ok.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4506 of October 14.