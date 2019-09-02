Appeal after straw bales set alight in Greenlaw

Scottish Borders Police is appealing for witnesses following a suspicious fire on a farm in the Greenlaw area, Scottish Borders.

The incident happened around 9pm on Saturday, August 31 in a field, where several bales of straw were found alight by a local farmer.

The Scottish Fire Service attended and extinguished the fire, which ultimately resulted in the destruction of over 50 bales valued in excess of £750. It is supected that the fire may have been started intentionally.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Constable Ian Porter from Duns Community Policing Team said: “This is suspected to be a malicious fire raising that has resulted in financial loss to a farmer within a rural community. In addition, this kind of incident causes significant risk to the safety of the public and our colleagues at the Scottish Fire Service. We are keen to hear from anybody who saw any suspicious activity within Greenlaw and the surrounding area during the evening of 31st August. If you believe you can help us identify those responsible then please get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Duns Community Policing Team via 101 and quote incident number 4938 of the 31st August. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.