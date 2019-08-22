Alternative to jail for Hawick attacker

A Hawick man who admitted assaulting two men to their severe injury has avoided a prison sentence.

Lee Johnstone, 28, pleaded guilty to placing a man in a choke hold until he was rendered unconscious and punching him on the head while under provocation at the Trinity Bar in Duke Street, Hawick, on December 29.

He also admitted repeatedly punching another man on the head and body whereby he fell to the floor – to his severe injury and impairment – at a house in Hillend Drive, Hawick, on March 3.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told Johnstone of Ramsay Road, had already spent months in custody in connection with the matters.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said the offences merited jail which would be an easy option, but said he was being given an opportunity.

Johnstone was ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work and was placed on a home night-time curfew between the hours of 9pm and 6am for the next eight months.