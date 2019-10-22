Alleged burglar in court over theft of £5,000 worth of jackets and jumpers from Hawick mill shop

An alleged burglar has appeared in court accused of stealing £5,000 worth of clothing during two break-ins at a cashmere mill in Hawick.

Robert Reilly, 50, faces two charges of breaking into the Johnstons of Elgin shop at the Eastfield Mills visitor centre in the town’s Mansfield Road on Monday, October 14, and again on Wednesday, October 16.

He is also charged with being found in circumstances inferring that he was going to commit theft.

Reilly, of Wilson Drive in Hawick, made no plea during a private hearing at Selkirk Sheriff Court yesterday, October 21, and the case was continued for further examination.

He was granted bail by sheriff Peter Paterson.

Jackets and jumpers altogether valued at £5,000 were taken from the factory shop during the break-ins.

Detective constable Sandy Blacklock, of the criminal investigation department at Galashiels police station, said: “A number of stolen goods have been recovered, but we would urge members of the public to contact police if they are being approached to buy any items illegally.”