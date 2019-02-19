Alcohol stolen in Hawick burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after alcohol was stolen from a Hawick convenience store at the weekend.

The Premier store in the town’s Havelock Street was broken into around 3am in the early hours of Sunday, February 17.

Entry to the building was forced and an unspecified quantity of alcohol was stolen from within.

Police Scotland is asking anyone who was in the area at the time or who heard or saw anything suspicious to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact Hawick Police Station by calling 101, and quoting incident number 0734 of February 17, or report information anonymously to Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.