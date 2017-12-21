Airline boss banned for drink-driving

An airline boss has been banned from the road for 12 months at Selkirk Sheriff Court after he admitted drink-driving near a Borders hotel.

Douglas Lloyd, cabin crew duty operations manager for British Airways and in charge of 14,000 staff worldwide, pleaded guilty to committing that offence near the Dryburgh Abbey Hotel earlier this month.

The 38-year-old, of Leatherhead in Surrey, admitted driving with a breath-alcohol count of 56, the legal limit being 22, on December 6.

The court heard that he was in the region for a family meeting with his prospective father-in-law, but things did not go as planned, so he decided to drive his partner back to the hotel.

However, a member of the public expressed concern at the manner of his driving, and the police were called.

His lawyer said his client was only a mile away from the hotel, and with Storm Caroline hitting the region at the time, he decided to drive the car in the “heat of the moment”, a decision he now regretted.

He added that Lloyd was based near Heathrow in Greater London but would probably have to relocate from his home for the next year due to losing his driving licence.

In addition to getting a 12-month ban, Lloyd was fined £240.