Abbey attacked by vandals in festive week

Jedburgh abbey was seriously damaged by vandals last week in what police are calling “a mindless act of reckless destruction”.

Police are appealing for witnesses after damage was caused to the Historic Scotland site, sometime between Wednesday and Thursday, December 27 to 28.

The abbey – which was founded, initially as a priory, by King David I in 1138 – was entered via the nave area and damage was caused to eight of the floodlights.

A litter bin was set alight and various plants were uprooted, while attempts were also made to break into a storage unit on the grounds.

Constable Stuart Little from Jedburgh Police Station said: “This has been a mindless act of reckless destruction, with no thought given to the consequences of these actions.

“A local historical landmark has been targeted for no reason, resulting in significant damage, which may impact on the public’s ability to enjoy the site.

“Anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around the abbey, or who can help identify those responsible, should contact police immediately.”

Jedburgh councillor Scott Hamilton posted on Facebook, also appealing for witnesses to come forward.

He wrote: “What a terrible way to start the New Year.

“This is absolutely appalling.

“If anybody knows anything please contact the authorities, otherwise lessons will not be learned by these thugs.”

The total cost of the damage is still to be established and inquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Those with information can contact Jedburgh Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 841 of Decemeber 28.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.