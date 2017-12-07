73-year-old admits death charge

A pensioner has admitted causing the death of an 87-year-old man by careless driving following a road accident near Peebles.

John Foster, 73, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to committing that offence on June 4 last year.

Robert Kerr, of Glasgow, a passenger in Foster’s car, died in hospital after a two-vehicle collision on the A72 Hamilton-Galashiels road.

Foster, of Moodiesburn in North Lanarkshire, had sentence deferred until Monday, January 15, for background reports.

He has been given an interim disqualification preventing him from driving in the meanwhile.