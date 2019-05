A man accused of assault and robbery at a Kelso restaurant has been found not guilty following a trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Colin Millar had denied assaulting the manager of the Contented Vine in Horsemarket by threatening him with violence and robbing him of £185 on July 14 last year.

The 61-year-old, of Farrier Court in Kelso, was also charged with extortion by inducing him to send him a further £60.