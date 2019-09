A man in charge of three Jack Russells that attacked a flock of sheep has been fined £300 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Terence Drum admitted having committed that offence on farmland at Eddy Road in Newstead, near Melrose, on January 17.

A lawyer for the 57-year-old bus driver, of Newstead, told the court the dogs had never behaved like that before and his client was unaware of them ever being in the field in question before.