56-year-old banned from road for drink-driving near Denholm

A woman has been banned from the road at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for driving while more than double the legal alcohol limit.

Mandy Hardy, 56, of Bowsden, east of Coldstream, pleaded guilty to driving with a breath-alcohol count of 49 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22, on the A698 Hawick-to-Kelso road near Denholm on August 19.

Sentence was deferred until November 11 for the production of background reports, and an interim disqualification was imposed.

Graham Fraser, prosecuting, said: “It was 11.40pm and police officers were on duty on a country road in the Hawick area.

“They saw the vehicle was all over the road and its speed was erratic, speeding up and then slowing down.

“The driver was pulled over and found to be more than twice the limit.”

Defence lawyer Colin Severin said his client had been at a funeral the previous day for a friend and had been drinking over the course of the two days.

He added: “At the end of the two days, she was overwhelmed and tired but felt sober. She misjudged the situation.”

Sheriff Murdo MacLeod, noting two previous convictions from years earlier, deferred sentence for the production of a criminal justice social work report.