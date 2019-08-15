52-year-old fined £500 over £2,000 cannabis haul found at his Galashiels home

Drugs with a value of up to £2,000 were discovered in a raid by police on a Galashiels home, a court heard.

Initially, Craig Mein, 52, faced a drug-dealing charge due to the quantity of cannabis – 211 grammes – found.

However, Selkirk Sheriff Court was told that it was now accepted the cannabis was all for his own personal use.

Mein pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of being in possession of the class-B drug at his home in Woodstock Avenue on October 17.

Defence lawyer Robert More disputed the value of the cannabis found, saying £2,000 would be its maximum value if it was cut up into deals.

He added that its bulk value would be more like £750.

Mein, said to be on £125-a-a-week employment support allowance, was fined £500 by sheriff Michael Fletcher.