A Hawick man has been accused of sending several videos of him naked and performing an explicit sexual act to his tenant.

James Neil Jackson, 51, of Mayfield Drive, denies causing the woman to look at a sexual image at a house in the town’s Havelock Place between July last year and June 1 this year.

He pleaded not guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court and a trial date was fixed for October 15 with an intermediate hearing on September 30.