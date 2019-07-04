51-year-old admits taking car without consent in Jedburgh and fuel theft in Hawick

A 51-year-old man convicted of offences including fuel theft has been remanded in custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court pending preparation of background reports.

James Markie, of no fixed abode, appeared from custody and pleaded guilty to six offences committed throughout the Borders on Friday, June 21.

He admitted taking a car without the consent of its owner at Forthill Terrace in Jedburgh, entering Denholm when banned from doing so by a court order, driving while disqualified and uninsured, stealing £40 worth of petrol from Morrisons in Hawick and failing to provide two specimens of breath requested at Hawick police station.

Sheriff Peter Paterson called for background reports and deferred sentence until July 8.

Bail was refused and Markie was remanded in custody.