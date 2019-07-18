48-year-old given supervision order for seeing red over ex-neighbour’s Nazi posters in Newcastleton and attacking her

A 48-year-old man has been issued with a 15-month supervision order at Selkirk Sheriff Court for confronting a former neighbour about Nazi posters on display at her home.

Scott Bradley pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at a house in Moss Place in Newcastleton last August.

He also pleaded guilty to assaulting Patricia Linton, 44, now of Chay Blyth Place in Hawick, by repeatedly striking her to the head and seizing her by the throat to her injury, as well as being in possession of a knife.

Bradley was also given a restriction-of-liberty order keeping him in his new home in Kinghorn in Fife between the hours of 8pm and 6am for the next nine months.