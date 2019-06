A 45-year-old man has been fined £200 at Selkirk Sheriff Court after admitting being in possession of a class-B drug found during a police raid at his home.

Gianluigi Cancedda pleaded guilty to committing that offence at his home in Bemersyde Crescent in Selkirk on November 5.

The value of the cannabis seized by police was put at £20.

A not-guilty charge to being in possession of heroin was accepted by the crown.