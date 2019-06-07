43-year-old jailed for assaulting former partners in Selkirk

A 43-year-old man has been jailed for two-and-a-half years for assaulting two former partners at houses in Selkirk 15 years ago.

Alexander Wood, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to four offences involving the women dating back to 2003 and 2004.

He also admitted four breaches of bail conditions including approaching a third former partner in Jedburgh despite having been served with a court order to prevent him from doing so.

Wood’s 30-month jail sentence was backdated to October 4, that being when he was first remanded in custody in connection with the matter.