A 43-year-old man has been fined £200 at Selkirk Sheriff Court for struggling violently with his disabled sister.

Gurchran Singh, giving an address in Walsall in the West Midlands, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at a house in Dingleton Road in Melrose on September 10 last year.

The court heard that an argument had broken out between the pair after she accused him of taking her medication, an allegation he did not accept.