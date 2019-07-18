39-year-old jailed for kicking and punching car in Hawick High Street with terrified driver and her daughters inside

A 39-year-old man involved in several drunken incidents in Hawick and Galashiels has been jailed for a total of 14 months.

David Futter was given an eight-month prison sentence for kicking and punching a motor car with a woman and her two daughters in, despite them being strangers to him, in Hawick High Street.

Passing sentence at Selkirk Sheriff Court, sheriff Raymond McMenamin described that incident on Friday, June 21, as “utterly disgraceful”.

He also imposed another six-month jail term for another six offences, mainly shoplifting but also including behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and breaching bail.

Describing the Hawick High Street incident, depute fiscal Erin Illand said that a woman was in her car with her daughters, aged 11 and 18, at around 4pm when Futter approached her and asked if she was going to Howegate.

When she replied that she wasn’t, he kicked the rear passenger door of the vehicle and then punched it as well.

Ms Illand said the woman and her daughters were frightened by his behaviour, and when police officers caught up with him at Towerknowe he was belligerent towards them.

The fiscal summarised the other offences as stealing two crates of cider, a bottle of whiskly and miniature of spirits from Sainsbury’s in Hawick on March 22; shouting and swearing and acting in an aggressive manner in Crumhaugh Road in Hawick on April 10; stealing a bottle of whisky from Aldi in Commercial Road in Hawick on April 28; two counts of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the transport interchange in Galashiels on May 2; and stealing a keg of cider from Morrisons in Hawick on May 25.

In addition, he breached a bail condition by entering the Scotbet shop in Hawick on June 25 in defiance of a condition imposed in court hours earlier.

Defence lawyer Robert More explained that his client, of Ramsay Road in Hawick, had moved from Clackmannanshire to the Borders with the intention of addressing his alcohol issues.

He said: “It appears he was quite successful during the initial period and was engaging with bodies such as Addaction, but he had a relapse during 2018 and began drinking again.

“He has described his recent period on remand as a godsend as it helped him with his sobriety.

“He can only apologise for his behaviour.”