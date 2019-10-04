39-year-old given unpaid work order for buying booze for underage girls in Hawick

A 39-year-old man has been ordered to carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting buying alcohol for two underage girls.

Kevin Dalziel pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to purchasing the alcohol for the girls, aged 13 and 14, at the B&M Bargains store in Hawick’s Croft Road on March 9.

That offence came to light after one of the girls failed to turn up at school and was reported missing, leading to the police getting involved, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said his client had been going through a difficult time due to drug dependency but had now moved away from the region.

Dalziel, formerly of Lothian Street in Hawick but now living in Annan, Dumfries and Galloway, was ordered to carry out the unpaid work he is to do as part of a community payback order over a three-month period.

Not-guilty pleas to the same charges tendered by his partner Toni Scott, 26, also of Annan, were accepted by the crown.