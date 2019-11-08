38-year-old fined £400 for careless driving on A72 near Peebles

Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Yacht engineer Craig Pryde, 38, suffered serious injuries following the accident on the Peebles-to-Blyth Bridge A72 road near Wester Happrew.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told Selkirk Sheriff Court that the accused was driving a Honda sports car west of Peebles on a road noted for its bends.

At around 5.30pm on a Sunday evening, another driver was doing 55mph but was still overtaken by Pryde’s vehicle, the court heard.

Mr Fraser said: “The accused accelerated away, and the driver commented to his wife that the next time we will see him will be in a ditch.

“Unfortunately, the prediction was correct.”

Mr Fraser said a farmer in his home heard a large crashing noise and went outside to find the Honda had come through a wooden fence with Pryde still in its driver’s seat.

Pryde was taken to the Borders General Hospital at Melrose and his right ear had to be reattached. He also suffered a fractured jaw.

Defence lawyer Robert More said: “Speed seems to have been the problem. He seems to have lost control on the bend and was very badly hurt.

“He lost a tooth, suffered a shattered jaw and his ear had to be stitched back on.”

Mr More stressed that his client required his driving licence to attend exams in Merseyside as part of his job.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told Pryde, of Howden Place, Holytown, North Lanarkshire, that he regarded the offence as being at the upper end of careless driving.