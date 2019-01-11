£370 fine instead of unpaid work order for Hawick shoplifter

A man sentenced to 70 hours’ unpaid work for stealing razor-blades has been fined for failing to complete that community payback order within the six months allotted.

Scott Winterburn, 30, of Boonraw Road, Hawick, had admitted stealing razor blades from the town’s Sainsbury’s store on August 25 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to driving a car in Silverbuthall Road, Hawick, on September 17, with no L-plates while still a provisional licence holder and driving with no insurance.

Last February, he was given a community payback order involving 70 hours’ unpaid work to be completed over six months and his licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

However, Jedburgh Sheriff Court heard Winterburn had only completed 16.5 hours’ work in that time.

Sheriff Michael Anderson noted a doctor’s letter deeming Winterburn unfit for even light duties and told him: “Given that you made some effort to comply with it and given the medical report, I can recall the original order.

“I will instead impose a fine of £370, which is reduced from £500 due to your guilty pleas and the 16.5 hours which you have managed to do.”

A payment of £30 per month was agreed by the court.