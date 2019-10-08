37-year-old man admits attacking pensioner in Hawick High Street and robbing her of her handbag

A man has admitted being the masked robber responsible for attacking a woman in her 70s in Hawick High Street in May and stealing her handbag.

Martin Charlotte, 37, of Allars Crescent in Hawick, pleaded guilty on indictment to carrying out that assault on May 29.

He pushed the pensioner over, causing her to fall to the floor of a communal stairway to her injury, then robbed her of her handbag and its contents.

Charlotte also pleaded guilty to assaulting a man during the course of his employment at Robson Court in Hawick on May 4 by jumping on top of him, poking a screwdriver against his chest, threatening to stab him and robbing him of money.

Not-guilty pleas to stealing a bottle of wine from Sainsbury’s in Hawick on May 11 and assaulting a constable at Hawick police station on May 30 were accepted by the crown.

Sentence was deferred at Selkirk Sheriff Court until Monday, October 21, for the production of background reports.

There was no application for bail, so Charlotte was remanded in custody.