37-year-old jailed for over three years for robbing pensioner and taxi driver in Hawick

A robber has been jailed for three and a half years for attacking a woman in her seventies in Hawick High Street and snatching her handbag and also stealing money from a taxi driver.

Martin Charlotte followed the pensioner into the close she lived in late at night, then pushed her over and robbed her of her handbag and its contents.

Three weeks earlier, the 37-year-old had robbed a taxi driver of his £89 takings while threatening to stab him with a screwdriver.

Selkirk Sheriff Court heard that both victims told police their attacker spoke with an English accent, helping them identify Charlotte, originally from Doncaster in South Yorkshire, as the culprit.

Jailing him for 42 months, sheriff Peter Paterson told Charlotte those robberies were “disgraceful behaviour”, adding: “It is crystal clear to everyone how serious these offences are and how despicable your conduct was.”

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said his client was living a “chaotic lifestyle” at the time due to his consumption of alcohol and drugs and had no recollection of committing either offence.

Charlotte, of Allars Crescent in Hawick, pleaded guilty on indictment to attacking and robbing the pensioner while his face was masked on May 23, pushing her to the floor to her injury in the process.

He also admitted assaulting a taxi driver during the course of his employment at Robson Court in Hawick on May 4.

He jumped on the cabbie, pressed a screwdriver to his chest, threatened to stab him and robbed him of almost £90.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said Charlotte told police on both occasions they had got the wrong man or denied being responsible but he now accepted his guilt.

His 42-month jail sentence was backdated to May 31, that being when he was first remanded in custody.