34-year-old’s trip to McDonald’s in Galashiels breached court order

A man has admitted breaching a night-time home curfew after being spotted in McDonald’s burger bar in Galashiels at 4.20am.

James Green, 34, was ordered to stay in his Winston Road home in Galashiels between 7pm and 7am daily on December 19 last year but owned up to flouting that directive on Monday morning.

Not only did he visit the Wilderhaugh fast-food restaurant but he was also seen at the nearby Adam Purves garage at 6.30am, Selkirk Sheriff Court was told.

Green was given a community payback order involving 50 hours of unpaid work.