33-year-old jailed for stealing headphones from Galashiels shop

Channel Street in Galashiels.

David Wright put the headphones, valued at £80, on and walked out of the O2 Shop in the town’s Channel Street on December 20.

He was challenged by a staff member, however, and had the headphones taken off him.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told that Wright, of Baxters Gate, Tranent, East Lothian, is currently serving a prison sentence for another matter.