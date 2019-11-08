33-year-old jailed for stealing headphones from Galashiels shop
Stealing headphones from a mobile phone shop in Galashiels has resulted in a 120-day jail sentence for a 33-year-old man.
David Wright put the headphones, valued at £80, on and walked out of the O2 Shop in the town’s Channel Street on December 20.
He was challenged by a staff member, however, and had the headphones taken off him.
Selkirk Sheriff Court was told that Wright, of Baxters Gate, Tranent, East Lothian, is currently serving a prison sentence for another matter.
Sheriff Peter Paterson directed that his 120-day sentence run consecutively after his other jail term expires.