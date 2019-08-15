32-year-old admits assaulting man outside Selkirk Sheriff Court

A 32-year-old has admitted assaulting another man outside Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Neil Murray, of Whitefield Crescent in Newtown, pleaded guilty at the the Ettrick Terrace courthouse to headbutting, punching and struggling violently with his victim outside it on January 31.

Sheriff David Clapham accepted there had been provocation, however, and reduced Murray’s fine from £200 to £140 to reflect his guilty plea.

Murray is currently subject to a three-year supervision order after being caught out by a vigilante group telling someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl that he wanted to have sex with her.

He admitted sending messages of a sexual and indecent nature including a photo of his penis.