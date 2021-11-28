Councillor Harry Scott. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Galashiels and District councillor Harry Scott gave a powerful account of his experiences in the police force as an endorsement of a motion put before Scottish Borders Council by ex-leader Shona Haslam.

It called on the authority to back both 16 days of action in support of women who are victims of violence and the Borders Rape Crisis Centre’s new campaign, Sunrise, offering help to women who have been victims of sexual abuse.

Aside from the 31 reported rapes in the Borders during October there were also an estimated 108 incidents of domestic abuse.

Mr Scott found the figures depressingly familiar.

He said: “My disgust at men who commit acts of violence against women began early in my police career when as a very young police officer in Galashiels I witnessed a middle-aged woman in a blood-stained nightdress and with several lacerations about her head and body staggering to the police station at 3am, having been assaulted by her husband who had used a coal shovel to beat her. He was arrested by myself and my sergeant and received a lengthy prison sentence.

"Unfortunately it was not the last I witnessed, among the worst was a young teenage girl who kept running away from home because of the drink-fuelled verbal and psychological abuse she suffered at the hands of her mother’s new partner and the indecent assault and attempted rape of a child.

"The punishments I’d like to hand out to such individuals are unfortunately too graphic to describe here, sadly there were many more such incidents as my career progressed.

"Women are the equal of men and in many cases better and I had the privilege of working for three ladies bosses in the later stages of my career.

"But whilst women are the equal of men, men are different. Most men will continue to be attracted to women. It is a natural and one of the key elements in the continuation of the human race. But with that attraction comes a responsibility on men to behave in a decent, civilised and, yes, a caring manner. I’m not ashamed to say that I still feel protective to my wife and daughter and our granddaughter and daughter-in-law. Honourable men will feel the same because it is in their instinct to do so.

"Unfortunately the latest set of crime statistics released by Crime Scotland for the Scottish Borders Command Area offer no comfort with a rise in indecent assaults and incidents of domestic abuse in quarter two of this year.”