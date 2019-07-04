30-year-old jailed for offences including telling Hawick woman she would get raped

A 30-year-old man involved in a series of incidents with a former partner has been jailed for a total of 240 days at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Shaun Grieve, giving an address in Blackburn in Lancashire, pleaded guilty to breaching court orders by contacting Nicola McWatters in Hawick on March 4.

He was also involved in an exchange of abusive messages with her during which he claimed she would get raped, but it was alleged that she sent messages back calling him a junkie.

Grieve also admitted forcing open a shed and stealing a motorbike and a quad bike on February 24.

His jail sentences were backdated to March 4.