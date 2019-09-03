29-year-old banned from road for year for drink-driving in Hawick

A motorist has been banned from the road for a year for driving a car while almost four times the legal alcohol limit.

Stuart Storrie, 29, of Havelock Place in Hawick, pleaded guilty to driving with a breath-alcohol count of 82 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22.

That offence was committed at 2.20am on Sunday, August 18, at Wilton Hill in Hawick, depute fiscal Fiona Hamilton told Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said his client had been going through a difficult time and had just lost his job of nine years.

He described the offence as an error of judgement.

Sheriff Eric Brown reduced the length of Storrie’s ban from 18 months to 12 to reflect his guilty plea, also fining him £400.