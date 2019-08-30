28-year-old admits stealing wine from Peebles shops

Background reports have been ordered on a Peebles man responsible for causing a disturbance at the Borders General Hospital in Melrose.

Scott Gibson, 28, of Northgate, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing in the hospital’s accident-and-emergency department on February 9.

He also admitted stealing bottles of wine from two Peebles shops – the Sainsbury’s store in Northgate on May 7 and May 28 and McColl’s in the Old Town on July 3.

Sentence was deferred at Selkirk Sheriff Court until September 23.