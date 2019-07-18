28-year-old admits having knives on him during incident in Hawick

A poultry farm worker found to be in possession of two knives during an incident in Hawick has had sentence deferred for background reports.

Marius Paun, 28, of Teviotdale Court in Hawick, appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to committing that offence in Mansfield Crescent on Monday, July 15.

Depute fiscal Fiona Hamilton said the incident occurred at around 8.30pm while the witnesses for the prosecution were working on vehicles in a commercial garage unit.

She explained: “They became aware of someone outside and saw the accused lurking around the vehicles and falling against the roller-shutters of the doors.”

Ms Hamilton said Paun was acting strangely and he was asked to leave, but it was then that the witnesses noticed he had two knives sticking out of the waistband of his trousers.

He left the scene and the witnesses then locked themsevles inside the premises and called the police.

By the time the police arrived on the scene, Paun was only in possession of one knife but he insisted he had no recollection of how he came to have it or the missing knife on him.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme argued that his client, said to be a Romanian national, should be granted bail in the absence of any previous convictions, and that request was granted.

Sheriff Kevin Duffy deferred sentence until August 12 for the production of background reports, describing the offence as a serious charge.