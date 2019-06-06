27-year-old given unpaid work order for helping deal drugs in Galashiels

A 27-year-old man has been ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work after admitting two drug-dealing offences at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Philip Lorimer pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin at a house in Glebe Place, Galashiels, on October 5.

Lorimer, now living in Edinburgh, was given a community payback order for two years with supervision.

Depute fiscal Erin Illand said that a police raid resulted in the seizure of 18 bags of white powder with a value of £720 and seven bags of brown powder worth £270.

The court heard that Lorimer accepted he was part of a drug supply chain although he claimed the cocaine was for his own use and the heroin was not his property but, rather, belonged to someone else responsible for doing the actual dealing.

His lawyer said: “His position is that he was to organise the deals on behalf of this individual.”