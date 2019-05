A man found in the company of a three-year-old child at a house in Galashiels, breaching the terms of a sexual offences prevention order, has been jailed for 125 days.

Sandy Ross, 26, of Braeside Road North, Gorebridge, Midlothian, pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to committing that offence on March 18.

His prison sentence was backdated to April 4.