25-year-old ordered to pay £200 compensation to man he directed abuse at in Kelso shop

A 25-year-old has been ordered to pay £200 compensation to another man for stroking his face then directing abuse at him as his four year-old son looked on.

Joshua Watson, 25, of Orchard Park in Kelso, appeared from custody and pleaded guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the Co-op store in Highcroft in Kelso on Monday.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser explained that the victim, in his 30s, did not really know the accused but knew of him.

Watson is said to have said ‘you are a sexy thing’ and walked over to him and stroked his face with an open palm but then changed tack and became abusive, leading to the police being called.

Defence lawyer Robert More told Selkirk Sheriff Court his client had been drinking and thought it would be funny to stroke the man’s face, though that was obviously not the case.

He added that there was a petition case against Watson he was anxious about at the time.

Watson was fined £100 and ordered to pay £200 compensation to the man he abused.

Sheriff Peter Peter Paterson told him: “If you can afford to go drinking, you can afford to pay a fine and compensation.”

Watson’s not-guilty plea to stealing bread rolls and doughnuts from Sainsbury’s in Kelso on April 28 was accepted by the crown.