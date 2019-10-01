25-year-old fined £100 for having cocaine on him at Kelso races

Being found in possession of cocaine at Kelso races cost a man a fine of £100 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Rish Rahane, a 25-year-old car hire firm assistant manager, admitted being in possession of the class-A drug on May 26 at the racecourse.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser explained that it was 2019’s ladies’ day at the races and there was a big crowd in attendance.

He said there had been an issue at previous meetings with race-goers being in possession of cocaine so the police were on the alert.

Mr Fraser added: “A police operation took place, and three drugs dogs were there as well as plain-clothes officers.”

The accused was found with a bag of white powder, which turned out to be £90 worth of cocaine.

Rahane, of Newcastle, said he had been on a stag weekend and admitted that he occasionally used cocaine but added that had been given counselling as a result of the offence.

He also had spent four nights in custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest, the court heard.