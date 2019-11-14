25-year-old admits drug-dealing after £30,000 cannabis haul found in car on A1 in Borders
A 25-year-old man has admitted being involved in dealing drugs after £30,000 worth of cannabis was found in a vehicle he was driving.
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 12:05 pm
Updated
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 12:14 pm
Albanian national Oljan Bala pleaded guilty to being in possession of the class-B drug with intent to supply on the A1 at Burnmouth in Berwickshire on August 31.
That offence came to light after police officers pulled over his Audi A4 car near the Ayton bypass.
Bala, of no fixed abode, had sentence deferred at Jedburgh Sheriff Court until December 3 for the production of background reports, and he was remanded in custody until then by sheriff Gerry MacMillan.